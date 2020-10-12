Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANARANAUT Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Bollywood civil suit against 'defamatory' reporting

Actress Kangana Ranaut has expressed disappointment after top Bollywood production houses and associations filed a suit in Delhi High Court against certain news channels for defaming the industry.

Kangana tweeted to express her rant against her Bollywood colleagues and claimed she would expose them.

"Their is an unwritten law in the film industry ‘you hide my dirty secrets I will hide yours' the only basis of their loyalty to each other. Since I am born I am seeing only these handful of men from the film families run the industry. When will this change? #BollywoodStrikesBack. Bullywood the gutter of drugs, exploitation, nepotism and jihad it's lid is off instead of cleaning this gutter #BollywoodStrikesBack well file a case on me also, till the time I am alive I will continue to expose you all #BollywoodStrikesBack," she tweeted.

She also mentioned how the industry, especially the big heroes, exploited the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "Big heros not only objectify women but also exploit young girls, they don't let young men like Sushant Singh Rajput come up, at the age of 50 they want to play school kids, they never stand up for anyone even if people are being wronged before their eyes #BollywoodStrikesBack," Kangana added, posting a picture of Sushant.

बॉलीवुड के गटर में रेंगने वालों अब पता चला कैसा लगता है जब सारे देश के सामने बेइज़्ज़त किया जाता है, निशाना बनाया जाता है,आइसलेट किया जाता है। क्यूँ कहीं छुप या भाग जाने का मन कर रहा है? तुम इतने सारे भेड़िए हो झुंड में, अकेले का मन तो करेगा की मर जाए,नहीं? #BollywoodStrikesBack pic.twitter.com/r4TjvJe7so — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

"Bollywood ke gatar me rengne walo ko ab pata chala kaisa lagta hai jab sare desh ke saamne beizzat kiya jata hai. Nishana banaya jata hai. Isolate kiya jata hai. Kyu kahi chup ya bhaag jane ka man kar rha hai? Tum isne sare bhedio ho jhund me, akele ka man to karega ki mar jaye, nahi ? (Those who crawl in the gutters of Bollywood now know what it feels like when you are insulted and targeted in front of the whole country. Why do you feel like hiding or running away? You are wolves in a pack, the feeling of being alone will die, right?#BollywoodStrikesBack)," she continued.

Bollywood's civil suit against the news channels has sought to restrain these media houses from conducting media trials of Bollywood personalities and interfering with their right to privacy.

The plaintiffs also prayed that the defendants abide by the provisions of the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, and to withdraw, recall and take down all defamatory content published by them against Bollywood.

Thirty-four production houses in Bollywood are represented through the plaintiffs, besides four industry associations -- Producers Guild of India, Cine and TV Artiste Association, Film and TV Producers Council, and Screenwriters Association.

The 34 production houses that have also been represented are: Aamir Khan Productions, Ad-Labs Films, Ajay Devgn Fflims, Andolan Films, Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network, Arbaaz Khan Productions, Ashutosh Gowarikaer Productions, BSK Network and Entertainment, Cape Of Good Films, Clean Slate Filmz, Dharma Productions, Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, Excel Entertainment, Filmkraft Productions, Hope Production, Kabir Khan Films, Luv Films, Macguffin Pictures, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, One India Stories, R.S. Entertainment, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures, Red Chillies Entertainment, Reliance Big Entertainment, Reel Life Productions, Rohit Shetty Pictures, Roy Kapur Productions, Salman Khan Ventures, Sohail Khan Productions, Sikhya Entertianment, Tiger Baby Digital, Vinod Chopra Films, Vishal Bhardwaj Film, and Yash Raj Films.

