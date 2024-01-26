Kamal Haasan to Akshay Kumar: Celebrities extend heartfelt wishes on 75th Republic Day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar

India is celebrating its 75th Republic Day and this day is commemorated for the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950. On the occasion, celebrities from various film industries be it Akshay Kumar, Jr NTR, Mohanlal and Revathy Asha took to social media to wish their fans.

Malayalam actor and film producer Mohanlal wrote, "Standing tall with pride as we mark the grand occasion of India's 75th Republic Day. Today, let's cherish the legacy of our rich heritage, salute the sacrifices of our heroes, and look forward to a future where unity and progress reign supreme. Jai Hind!".

Kamal Haasan wrote, "India is celebrating its 75th year of republicanism as a pioneer in proclaiming to the world the great democratic philosophy of government by the people for the people".

Akshay Kumar shared a video in which he and Tiger Shroff ran with the Indian flag in their hands. Along with the video, he wrote in the caption, "New India, new confidence, new vision.. our time has come. Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind…Jai Bharat".

Jr NTR wrote, "Saluting our democracy and the glory of the Indian Constitution. Happy 75th Republic Day".

Guntur Kaaram star Mahesh Babu wished everyone on social media, "Saluting the spirit of unity, diversity, and resilience, on the occasion of India's 75th #RepublicDay".

