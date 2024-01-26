Lagaan to Swades: Iconic Bollywood films to watch on Republic Day

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Lagaan, Swades

India celebrating its 75th Republic Day, and movies which give one a patriotic feel, evoke a resolving Jai Hind. From Lagaan starring Aamir Khan to Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, let's take a look at the films you can watch on this day.

1. Lagaan

Lagaan tells the story of a farmer named Bhuvan who accepts the challenge of Captain Andrew to play the game of cricket so that whoever wins, won't be paying taxes for three years. The film stars Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne among others.

2. Pathaan

Pathaan tells the story of an Indian agent who becomes a ruthless mercenary and tries to harm the country through an apocalyptic attack. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

3. Raazi

Raazi tells the story of an undercover RAW agent who is married into a Pakistani family by her father who can get valuable pieces of information about the enemy. The film features Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Jaideep Ahlawat and Soni Razdan among others.

4. Shershaah

Shershaah is the story of Vikram Batram who dreams of becoming a soldier. He soon climbs military ranks and contributes to the victory of India in the Kargil War. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Manmeet Kaur and Nikitin Dheer.

5. Fighter

Fighter tells the story of officers fighting against sponsored terrorists discussing plans to infiltrate terrorism in India. The best of Indian Air Force pilots leave no stone unturned in saving the nation. The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rishabh Sawhney, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Also Read: 'I am really overwhelmed...', Chiranjeevi issues message after Padma Vibhushan honour | WATCH

Also Read: Fighter Box Office Report: Hrithik Roshan- Deepika Padukone starrer earns THIS much on day 1