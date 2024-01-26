'I am really overwhelmed...', Chiranjeevi issues message after Padma Vibhushan honour | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Chiranjeevi

After being conferred with Padma Vibhusha, Chiranjeevi expressed his joy by posting a special video message for his fans for being grateful and always being supportive of whatever he has done in his career so far. In the clip shared on social media, Chiranjeevi siad, "I am really overwhelmed, humbled and grateful. It is only the unconitional love of the my friends, my blood brothers, and sisters. I owe this life and moment to you. I have always tried to express my gratitude in the ways I can. But, nothing can be ever enough. On-screen, in the last 45 years of my career, I have tried to entertain you with the best of my abilities.d to help the needy by taking part in relevant social and humanity causes."

"I have done so little. Yet, you have given me such recognition and honour. I always remain indebted to you for your love and support. At this moment of pride, I would like to thank the government of India and our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for bestowing on me Padma Vibhushan. Thank you. Jai Hind", he further added.

The government on the eve of Republic Day 2024 announced the winners of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri awardees. Legendary actress Vyjanthimala, Former Vice President M Venkiah Naidu and Telugu superstar K Chiranjeevi were among the recipients of the Padma Vibhushan award for 2024.

Chiranjeevi predominantly works as a producer and former politician. He has worked in Hindi, Tamil and Kannada films. He has worked in several films including Subhalekha, Pranam Khareedu, Mana Voori Pandavulu, Rani Kasula Rangamma and 47 Natkal /47 among others.

