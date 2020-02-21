Kabir Bedi slams report claiming that he asked Sunny Leone for her number. Daniel Weber reacts

Kabir Bedi refutes reports claiming that he asked Sunny Leone for her number

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi took to Twitter to slam a media report claiming that he asked Sunny Leone for her number at a recent event. Sunny and Daniel met Kabir Bedi at Daboo Ratnani's annual calendar launch. The report claimed that when Kabir Bedi asked Sunny for her number, she in return gave him her husband Daniel Weber's contact number. Refuting the report, the veteran actor called it 'defamatory and scurrilous'.

''REPORTS that I asked #SunnyLeone for her number are not true. They are defamatory. At Daboo Ratnani’s party I asked her husband @DanielWeber99 for HIS number and HE entered it into my phone. Publications that carried this scurrilous @Spotboye report must remove it and apologise.,'' he wrote on Twitter.

REPORTS that I asked #SunnyLeone for her number are not true. The insinuation is defamatory. At Daboo Ratnani’s party I asked her husband @DanielWeber99 for HIS number and HE entered it into my phone. Publications carrying this shameful @Spotboye report must remove it and clarify https://t.co/bBfoUNegTw — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) February 21, 2020

Daniel also quote tweeted the original report, and wrote, “Haha why can’t he ask for my number? He has her number as they know each other many years!! No need to print sh*t just to get a story. !!!”

''Thanks Daniel for telling it like it is. This kind of journalism is shameful. And upsetting.,'' Kabir retweeted Daniel's comment.

Thanks Daniel for telling it like it is. This kind of journalism is shameful. And upsetting. https://t.co/JgXQiKIAMr — KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) February 21, 2020

Several celebrities attended the annual calendar launch of Dabboo Ratnani. The 2020 edition of the calendar featured Bollywood stars such as Vidya Balan, Bhumi Pednekar, Saif Ali Khan, JohnAbraham, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, Anushka Sharma, Parineeti Chopra and Tiger Shroff.