'Kaali' Poster: Indian High Commission in Canada seeks removal, says 'Withdraw provocative material'

Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai drew flak online days after she tweeted the poster of her documentary

The Indian High Commission in Canada has issued a statement on 'smoking Kaali' poster and urged the authorities and the event organizers to withdraw 'all such provocative material' after they received complaints about a disrespectful depiction of Hindu gods in a film poster at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto.

Indian High Commission's statement

In a statement, the High Commission said that they have received complaints from leaders of the Hindu community in Canada about "disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods on the poster of a film showcased as part of the 'Under the Tent' project at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto."

"Our Consulate General in Toronto has conveyed these concerns to the organisers of the event," read the statement.

"We are also informed that several Hindu groups have approached authorities in Canada to take action. We urge the Canadian authorities and the event organizers to withdraw all such provocative material," it added.

The controversy erupted after filmmaker Leena Manimekalai shared the poster of the film on social media that depicts a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette in the poster. ALSO READ: Goddess Kaali smoking cigarette on film poster sparks massive uproar on Internet, complaint filed

Police complaint filed against Director Leena Manimekalai

A Delhi-based lawyer on Monday (July 04) filed a police complaint against Manimekalai over the controversial smoking poster. He said that the objectionable video clip and photo must be banned and removed from the internet on an immediate basis considering the defamatory impact and enrage it would cause to Hindus as it has disparaged the religious beliefs of a particular community.

About the Kaali Poster

A controversial poster showing goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette has sparked off a massive uproar. People have been calling out the makers and accusing them of hurting religious sentiments. Many alleged that the Hindu deity was being disrespected and demanded strict action against the filmmaker Leena Manimekalai.

According to a Tamil news portal, Manimekalai said that the documentary revolves around the events that take place one evening, when Goddess Kali appears and strolls on the streets of Toronto.