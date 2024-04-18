Thursday, April 18, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. 'Kaafi emotions feel ho rahe hain': Bhuvan Bam wraps Taaza Khabar Season 2

'Kaafi emotions feel ho rahe hain': Bhuvan Bam wraps Taaza Khabar Season 2

On Wednesday, Bhuvan Bam announced the wrap-up of Taaza Khabar Season 2. The actor took to his Instagram handle, sharing a couple of pictures and wrote, ''Season Wrap of our biggest production till date. Kaafi emotions feel ho rahe hain.''

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma @kaafir_aseem New Delhi Published on: April 18, 2024 10:32 IST
taaza khabar 2
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taaza Khabar Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bhuvan Bam, popular YouTuber and actor, on Wednesday announced the wrap-up of his upcoming series, Taaza Khabar Season 2. Taking to Instagram, Bhuvan treated fans with pictures from the wrap-up. Sharing pictures, he wrote, ''Season Wrap of our biggest production till date. Kaafi emotions feel ho rahe hain. #TaazaKhabarS2 coming soon. See you.'' Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam under the banner BB Ki Vines Productions, directed by Himank Gaur and written by the duo Hussain and Abbas Dalal.

See Bhuvan Bam's latest post: 

Besides Bam, Taaza Khabar Season 2 also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathmesh Parab and Nitya Mathur. Sharing his thoughts, Bhuvan Bam said, "Shooting for Taaza Khabar Season 2 was like homecoming, it was a great time each day on set. The team is like family and we share a great camaraderie. Shriya, Prathmesh, Deven ji, all of us were super excited and enthusiastic about shooting this season. I remember when we launched Season 1, I never imagined it would become such a big fan favourite, especially my character Vasant. Now, with Season 2 on the horizon, we're delving deeper into Vasant's life, and I can't wait to see how audiences react. A big thank you to all my fans for making Season 1 such a success and embracing 'Vasya' as their own. I hope audiences enjoy the new season."

Earlier this month, Bhuvan announced the second season of Taaza Khabar with an intriguing promo video. Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar treated fans with a promo video and captioned the post, "Zindagi badi ajeeb hai..#HotstarSpecials #TaazaKhabar Season 2 coming soon."

The promo video showed Bam's Vasya shocked looking at reports of his own death as his loved ones reacted emotionally to the news. The release date for the second season has not been disclosed yet. Taaza Khabar 2 will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. 

(With IANS inputs) 

Also Read: Vidya Balan pulls Kartik Aaryan's cheeks after he tells her 'kya lag rahi ho' | WATCH viral video

Also Read: Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail to release in China on over 20,000 screens | Deets inside

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Entertainment News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement