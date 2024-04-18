'Kaafi emotions feel ho rahe hain': Bhuvan Bam wraps Taaza Khabar Season 2

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Taaza Khabar Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bhuvan Bam, popular YouTuber and actor, on Wednesday announced the wrap-up of his upcoming series, Taaza Khabar Season 2. Taking to Instagram, Bhuvan treated fans with pictures from the wrap-up. Sharing pictures, he wrote, ''Season Wrap of our biggest production till date. Kaafi emotions feel ho rahe hain. #TaazaKhabarS2 coming soon. See you.'' Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan Bam under the banner BB Ki Vines Productions, directed by Himank Gaur and written by the duo Hussain and Abbas Dalal.

See Bhuvan Bam's latest post:

Besides Bam, Taaza Khabar Season 2 also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Deven Bhojani, Shilpa Shukla, Prathmesh Parab and Nitya Mathur. Sharing his thoughts, Bhuvan Bam said, "Shooting for Taaza Khabar Season 2 was like homecoming, it was a great time each day on set. The team is like family and we share a great camaraderie. Shriya, Prathmesh, Deven ji, all of us were super excited and enthusiastic about shooting this season. I remember when we launched Season 1, I never imagined it would become such a big fan favourite, especially my character Vasant. Now, with Season 2 on the horizon, we're delving deeper into Vasant's life, and I can't wait to see how audiences react. A big thank you to all my fans for making Season 1 such a success and embracing 'Vasya' as their own. I hope audiences enjoy the new season."

Earlier this month, Bhuvan announced the second season of Taaza Khabar with an intriguing promo video. Taking to Instagram, streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar treated fans with a promo video and captioned the post, "Zindagi badi ajeeb hai..#HotstarSpecials #TaazaKhabar Season 2 coming soon."

The promo video showed Bam's Vasya shocked looking at reports of his own death as his loved ones reacted emotionally to the news. The release date for the second season has not been disclosed yet. Taaza Khabar 2 will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

(With IANS inputs)

