K.G.F Chapter 2: Yash starrer breaks records, becomes FIRST film to cross 4000 screens post-pandemic

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BARAJU_SUPERHIT K.G.F Chapter 2 stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

Highlights KGF: Chapter 2 released in theaters worldwide on April 14

Not just in India, Prashanth Neels's film opened to great numbers in the US and UK too

KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon

K.G.F: Chapter 2 starring South star Yash is among the most awaited ones in Indian cinema this year. It was released in theatres today (April 14) in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. The film which is expected to perform marvels at the box office has already broken the record of becoming the first Hindi film to be released on 4000 plus screens in the post-pandemic era. As per the reports of box office India, " The film is set for 4400 screens for the Hindi version and there will a further 100 odd screens in North Karnataka, Nizam / Andhra, Mysore / Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala which is not with distributors of the Hindi version. This will make it 4500 screens apprx which widest post pandemic and the fifth widest release of all time."

Shattering another record, as per trade analysts, the film's Hindi version has already sold tickets worth Rs 20 cr, a day before its release.

According to Ashish Saksena, COO, of ticketing website BookMyShow, K.G.F: Chapter 2 has already crossed a whopping 2.

5 million tickets in advance sales. It is followed by another film from South India, Tamil movie “Beast”, which has crossed 1.8 million ticket sales on the website.

Written and directed by Prashnath Neel, KGF, which stands for Kolar Gold Fields (in Karnataka) is a tale of Rocky (Yash), an orphan who rises from poverty and becomes the king of a gold mine. The two-part multilingual film, which had its first chapter released in 2018, turned out to be the highest-grossing movie of the Kannada industry.

For the second part, the team roped in Hindi cinema’s popular actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon. Actors Prakash Raj, Eswari Rao, Rao Ramesh are also new additions to the cast.

Also read: KGF Chapter 2: Yash, Sanjay Dutt to Raveena Tandon, you'll be SHOCKED to know how much the stars charged!

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and AA Films are presenting the film in north Indian markets.

Also read: Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 Releases Today: Where to Watch, Trailer, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download

-with PTI inputs