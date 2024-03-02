Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 grand finale: Top 5 contestants to Live streaming, know everything here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will get its winner for season 11 today

The Dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 is one of the popular reality shows on the small screen. Today is the grand finale of the show. The Sony Entertainment reality show has got its top 5 contestants. Bigg Boss OTT season 2 contestant Manisha Rani, TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim, choreographer Dhanashree Verma, actor Adrija Sinha and Indian Idol 5 winner Sreerama Chandra are the top five contestants of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Where to watch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale

Jhalak will get its winner for season 11 on Saturday, March 2. Show lovers can watch the finale episode on Sony TV at 8 pm. Its stream is available on the Sony LIV app with a subscription. Moreover, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner will be announced at 12 am, on March 3.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 11 contestants

Talking about the show, at the beginning of the show, Shiv Thackeray, Sangeeta Phogat, Shriram Chandra, Tanisha Mukherjee, Anjali Anand, Rajeev Thakur, Karuna Pandey, Urvashi Dholakia and Aamir Ali were seen as the contestants. After this, the makers made the entry of Manisha Rani, Dhanashree Verma, Sagar Parekh, Awaaz Darbar, Glenn Saldana, and Nikita Gandhi, which proved to be a hit.

Who was the first wildcard contestant to win the dance reality show?

If Manisha Rani wins the dance reality show then she will create history by becoming the second wildcard contestant to lift the trophy. It is worth noting that this is not the first time that a wild card will win Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Earlier, 14-year-old Teriya Magar had lifted the trophy as a wild card against Salman Yusuf Khan and Shantanu Maheshwari in season 9.

