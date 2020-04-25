Irrfan Khan's mother passes away at 95, actor stranded abroad

Irrfan Khan's mother passed away at 95

Irrfan Khan's mother Saeda Begum died on Saturday morning at the age of 95. According to ANI, she was not keeping well for a long time. Seada Begum was staying in the Beniwal Kanta Krishna Colony in Jaipur during her last days. She belonged to the Nawab family of Tonk. The funeral will be held on Saturday evening.

Irrfan who is stranded abroad won't be able to fly back to India anytime soon. He is undergoing his treatment for neuroendocrine tumour. Irrfan’s Piku director Shoojit Sircar told SpotboyE, “It’s very sad. I have yet to talk to him, though. I will be calling him.”

Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. Soon after informing his fan about his disease, the actor flew to London for the treatment. Meanwhile, he appeared in one film, Angrezi Medium. The comedy-drama directed by Homi Adajania had an impressive star cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Pankaj Tripathi among others.

The movie released worldwide and in certain parts of India on March 13. However, soon the lockdown was announced and cinema halls had to shut. Angrezi Medium was later released on OTT.

Irrfan didn't even promote Angrezi Medium. He informed his fans about his decision with a polite audio message saying that due to some "unwanted guests (cancer) in his body", he had to leave the country for the treatment.





Irrfan is in abroad along with wife Sutapa Sikdar. Talking about his wife's support, the actor in an interview with Mumbai Mirror had said, "What to say about Sutapa? She is there 24/7. She has evolved in care-giving and if I get to live, I want to live for her." Irrfan added: "She is the reason for me to keep at it still".

