IIFA 2023: Alia Bhatt-Hrithik Roshan shine as Best Actors; Brahmastra win big | Full List Of Winners

The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) took place in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night and films like Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Drishyam 2 emerged as the biggest winners. Brahmastra led by bagging most of the musical categories including Best Singer Male for Arijit Singh, Best Singer Female for Shreya Ghoshal and Best Music Director for Pritam. Hrithik Roshan won Best Actor award for Vikram Vedha and Alia Bhatt, on the other hand, grabbed the Best Actress for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Several B-town celebs including Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan, Nora Fatehi, and Sara Ali Khan among others marked their presence at the award night.
Ajay Devgn's thriller film 'Drishyam 2' was awarded Best Picture and R Madhavan won the Best Director award for his film 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'. There were many big wins at the ceremony.
Take a look at the full list of winners:
Best Film: Drishyam 2
Best Director: R Madhavan for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female): Alia Bhatt for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male): Hrithik Roshan for Vikram Vedha
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female): Mouni Roy for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male): Anil Kapoor for Jugg Jugg Jeeyo
Best Adapted Story: Aamil Keeyan Khan and Abhishek Pathak for Drishyam 2
Best Original Story: Perveez Sheikh and Jasmeet Reen for Darlings
Outstanding Achievement in Regional Cinema: Marathi film Ved directed by Riteish Deshmukh
Best Debut (Male): Shantanu Maheshwari for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Babil Khan for Qala
Best Debut (Female): Khushali Kumar for Dhoka Around the Corner
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal for the song Rasiya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for the song Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Music Direction: Pritam for Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya for the song Kesarya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva
Best Cinematography: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Screenplay: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Dialogue: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Choreography for title track: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Best Sound Design: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Best Editing: Drishyam 2
Best Special Effects (Visual): Brahmastra: Part one - Shiva
Best Background Score: Vikram Vedha
Best Sound Mixing: Monica O My Darling
Outstanding Achievement for Fashion in Cinema: Manish Malhotra
Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema: Kamal Haasan