'I obviously know about...', Ed Sheeran talks about Shah Rukh Khan with Tanmay Bhatt, Shubman Gill | WATCH

Ed Sheeran is best known for his chart-topping hits and heartfelt lyrics like Shape of You, Photograph, Thinking out Loud, and South of the Border among others. From performing on the streets to winning several accolades, The singer has come a long way. The singer has encaptivated millions of fans with his melodious and soothing voice. A video of him having a gala time with Shubman Gill and Tanmay Bhatt is now going viral on social media.

In the clip, Ed Sheeran enjoys Indian delicacies and when he said he is going to meet Shah Rukh Khan for dinner, Shubman mentioned he has a team. Ed Sheeran was surprised and he added that he had met the actor before and he had watched quite a few of his films. He further added, "When I am travelling a lot, there's always a Bollywood section on flights. So yeah, I've seen quite a few".

Ed Sheeran was in India to perform the final leg of his tour at Mahalaxmi Racecourse Grounds in Mumbai. Ed Sheeran also sang song Lover with Diljit Dosanjh in Punjabi. The video went viral within no time.Born into an artistic family, Ed Sheeran's interest in music began at the age of eleven. During his school days, he began writing songs, forming tunes and even sang for the local church choir as well. After moving to London, he started playing at small venues and busking.

Ed Sheeran has several hit songs including Shape of You, Perfect, Photograph, Thinking Out Loud, Bad Habits, Castle On the Hill, Shivers, I Don't Care, Perfect Duet, Merry Christmas and Kiss Me among others. The songs broke records and topped the charts worldwide within no time. He has won accolades including two Grammy Awards, and Brit Awards. He has also received the Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors.

