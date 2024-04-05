Palpita to Hass Hass: Global domination of Diljit Dosanjh with THESE international collaborations

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Diljit Dosanjh with Camilo and Sia

Diljit Dosanjh's recent international collaborations with popular singers have proved his recent global domination in music. His versatility in songs has captivated each and everyone and continues to do so. Be it Lover, Black & White, or Naina from Crew, his songs are played on every occasion and in every place. Let's take a look at his international collaborations.

1. Diljit Dosanjh with Camilo

Diljit Dosanjh collaborated with Columbian singer Camilo for the song Palpita. The fusion of Punjabi and Latin music created a milestone in Diljit's career. Camilo is popular for songs including Tutu, Vida de rico, Indigo, Si Me Dices Que Si and PLIS among others.

2. Diljit Dosanjh with Sia

The duo's collaboration is a catchy track and struck a chord with the audience. Within no time, the song was already a hit and is still played at every party. The interesting part of the song is that Diljit manages to make Sia sing in Punjabi. Sia is popular for songs including Cheap Thrills, Elastic Heart, Chandelier and Unstoppable among others.

3. Diljit Dosanjh with Rapper Saweetie

His latest collaboration with US rapper Saweetie for the song Khutti created a craze among fans. The audience loved the catchy track, and rap of Saweetie. The US rapper is popular for songs including Sway With Me, Best Friend, ICY GRL, Tap In and Do It For the Bay among others.

4. Diljit Dosanjh with Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran singing Diljit Dosanjh's hit track Lover with the singer himself during the concert in Mumbai made everyone gaga for the duo. Ed Sheeran's part of him singing created a lot of buzz in India. Ed Sheeran is known for his songs including Shape of You, Perfect, Photograph, Shivers, Bad Habita, Perfect Duet and Thinking Out Loud among others.

