The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo to feature in George Orwell's '1984'

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Andrew Garfield and Cynthia Erivo

Actor Andrew Garfield, who has appeared in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye', 'Tick, Tick a Boom!', and the crime series 'Under the Banner of Heaven', has captivated his fans with his versatile acting. His brilliant performances in films have garnered positive reviews. Andrew Garfield and Cynthia Erivo are part of Audible's adaptation of renowned author George Orwell's masterpiece 1984.

The three actors, along with popular stars Andrew Scott and Tom Hardy have lent their voices for the new take, which premiered on Audible's platform recently. The company specialises in producing audio entertainment content. Andrew Garfield will lead the adaptation as the protagonist Winston, with Erivo as Winston's lover Julia, Scott as the alluring, mysterious and dangerous O’Brien, and Hardy as the infamous Big Brother.

“I’m very grateful to Audible to be a part of this new incarnation of Orwell’s radical, political classic, 1984. A classic that, disappointingly, humanity seems to need to be constantly engaged with. To keep ourselves awake and remembering that we each have a soul, and that that soul is full of beauty and value.

The Oscar-nominated actor further said, "And how vital it is for each of us to resist the forces that wish to subdue and strangle that collective soul. The cast and crew is clearly the best of the best of British and Irish talent. It was truly a joy to tell this story for an audience hungry for their own liberation".

“1984” cast also includes Romesh Ranganathan as Parsons, Natasia Demetriou as Mrs Parsons, Chukwudi Iwuji as Charrington, Francesca Mills as Syme, Katie Leung as Ling, and Alex Lawther as Ampleforth, among others. The Audible Original adaptation has been officially authorised and endorsed by the Orwell Estate. Matthew Bellamy and Ilan Eshkeri serve as co-creators of the soundtrack of “1984”.

Andrew Garfield's notable works include The Amazing Spider-Man, Hacksaw Bridge, The Social Network, Silence, Breathe, 99 Homes, Under the Silver Lake, Red Riding: 1983 and Heroes & Demons among others.

Also Read: 'I was eleven years old...', Diljit Dosanjh speaks about his strain in relationship with parents

Also Read: Timothee Chalamet- Zendaya starrer 'Dune 3' in works, filmmaker Denis Villeneuve confirms