'I was eleven years old...', Diljit Dosanjh speaks about his strain in relationship with parents

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is all geared up for his upcoming release Amar Singh Chamkila. In a recent with Ranveer Allahbadia, aka Beer Biceps, Diljit opened up about his childhood and how he became distant from his family after shifting to the city with his relatives. Let's delve more into the details of what Diljit Dosanjh has said.

With the Ranveer Allahbadia, Diljit recalled how at the age of eleven he left his home and started living with his mamaji. He said, "I came to the city leaving my village behind. I shifted to Ludhiana. He said ‘send him to the city with me’ and my parents said ‘yes, take him.’ My parents did not even ask me".

He further said, "I used to stay alone in a small room. I used to just go to school and come back, there wasn’t any TV. I had a lot of time. Also, we didn’t have mobile phones back then, even if I had to call home or receive a call from my parents, it cost us money. So I started becoming distant from my family. I respect my mother a lot. My father is a very sweet person. He did not ask me anything. He did not even ask which school I studied. But my connection with them broke. Not just with them, with everyone."

Diljit Dosanjh hails from a small town in Punjab and gained recognition in Punjabi music with his album Smile in 2005 and Chocolate in 2008. He has established one of the most talented artists in Bollywood and as well as Punjabi. He has also collaborated with international artists including Sia, Camilo and Saweetie among others. He was last seen in the film Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film is receiving great numbers at the box office and has garnered positive response from the audience.

About upcoming film Amar Singh Chamkila

Amar Singh Chamkila is based on a person of the same name, who is also known as the Elvis Presley of Punjab. Chamkila sold the maximum number of songs in the Punjabi music world at that time. Thousands of people used to gather in Chamkila's programs to listen to him and his wife Amarjot. Chamkila may have died at the age of 27 but his Akharas will be heard once again in the film. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Amar Singh Chamkila also stars Parineeti Chopra as the female lead. The film is all set to premiere on OTT platform Netflix on April 12 this year.

