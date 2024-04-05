Timothee Chalamet- Zendaya starrer 'Dune 3' in works, filmmaker Denis Villeneuve confirms

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Timothee and Zendaya in action in Dune

Director Denis Villeneuve's epic sci-fi movie 'Dune' is a cinematic experience. Magnificently mounted, it is cinema at its finest be it in scale, craft, execution, and imagination. According to PTI, filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is staying in business with Hollywood studios Legendary Entertainment as it has officially given the go-ahead to Dune 3. According to a report in Deadline, the critically acclaimed director and the studio are also in talks to develop the film adaptation of the best-selling non-fiction book Nuclear War: Scenario written by Annie Jacobsen apart from Dune 3.

Villeneuve will first work on Dune 3, which is a story based on author Frank Herbert's Dune: Messiah. Villeneuve has time and again expressed a desire to conclude the story of "Dune" with a third part, adapted from "Dune: Messiah" which was published in 1969. The earlier two movies in the franchise, "Dune: Part One" (2021) and "Dune: Part Two" (2024), were based on Herbert's seminal 1965 novel "Dune", about Paul Atreides whose family, the noble House Atreides, is thrust into a war for the deadly and inhospitable desert planet Arrakis.

The female lead of the film Dune, Zendaya had earlier hinted at the third part. In an interview with Fandango, Zendaya mentioned that Dune's film is very easy to make and if required or possible, she would play the role of Chani in the instalment. When asked about the potential third part, "Would be down? I mean of course".

Villeneuve is currently basking in the glory of "Dune: Part Two", which has raked in over USD 630 million at the worldwide box office. The movie features an ensemble cast of Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson,Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem.

