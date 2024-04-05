Friday, April 05, 2024
     
  4. 'After working...', Manjoy Bajpayee wishes to connect with the audience through extraordinary stories

Manoj Bajpayee broke his silence about what type of films and scripts would captivate the audience. The actor will next be seen in suspense thriller, Silence 2. Scroll down to know more details.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Published on: April 05, 2024 20:00 IST
Manjoy Bajpayee
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Manjoy Bajpayee

Manoj Bajpyayee is one of the most talented and versatile actors with works including The Family Man, Satya and Gangs of Wasseypur among others. With every project of his, Manoj Bajpayee always managed to wow his audience with his brilliant acting skills. In a recent interview with PTI, the actor revealed few details as to how the audience would get engaged with exceptional stories. Let's delve more into the details. 

He said, "I've been lucky to get really good offers. I want to go beyond that and look for more interesting, extraordinary scripts and stories which people have not seen or witnessed. Roles that are nowhere close to anything I have done. The search is always on and as the saying goes, it is always about your choices."

The actor admits that despite being in the business for many years, he still cannot predict the mood of the audiences beyond the fact that "they need a good story that can engage and entertain them". "And if it is not doing both, they will immediately reject it. They are unpredictable."

Manoj Bajpayee has won several accolades including National Film Award, Filmfare Award and two Asia Pacific Screen Awards among others. His notable works include Killer Soup, Joram, Aiyyary, Special 26, Satyameva Jayate, Rajneeti, Farzi and Naam Shabana among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in the film Silence 2 starring Prachi Desai. Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the duo will be seen reprising their roles as ACP Avinash and Inspector Sanjana Bhatia. The makers recently released the trailer of the film. Silence 2 also stars Parul Gulati, Dinker Sharma, Sahil Vaid and Vaquar Shaikh in pivotal roles. The story of the film revolves around ACP Avinash and his special crime unit on a mission to unravel the mysteries behind a series of murders.

