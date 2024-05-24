'I don't particularly love...', Marvel star Josh Brolin reveals he has no patience for actors

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Josh Brolin

Avengers or say any other Marvel superhero film is still a craze amongst netizens. Josh Brolin, gained worldwide recognition after playing the role of villain named Thanos in Avengers. According to a report in PTI, the actor-turned-director revealed recently that he just doesn't approve of artists getting irritated for irrelevant reasons.

He said "Especially people who won’t come to the set. If there’s a good reason, I get it, but if you’re just an irritated actor because you’re so creative or sensitive. I just don’t buy it. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Brolin had told host Jimmy Kimmel, "I don't particularly love actors as an actor".

Josh Brolin he said, prepped a lot before taking on direction duties for Outer Banks 2 and loved it. However, he has no plans to give up acting for direction. "I’m not going to quit acting and just be a director. But it utilizes more of my sensibilities as a person. I’m naturally a communal person. I get excited by experimenting. To imprison that with just me feels limiting. But I may just be a mediocre actor", he further added.

For the unversed, Josh Brolin is currently seen in the series Outer Range season 2. The show tells the story of the Abbotts coping with the disappearance of their daughter-in-law when the neighbouring Tillersons make a play for their ranch land. He was recently seen in Dune 2. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film stars Zendaya, Timothee Chalamey, Austin Butler, Dave Bautista and Florence Pugh among others.

Josh Brolin played a major part as Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. The film features a stellar star cast which includes, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana and Chris Pratt.

