Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's Fighter leaked online, pirated version circulates on social media

Fans got to see the pairing of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan for the first time in the film Fighter. This film, directed by Siddharth Anand, is being highly appreciated by the audience. However, like Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Fighter has also been leaked online soon after its release. This may have an impact on the film's box office collection too.

Fighter gets leaked online

For the unversed, the story of Fighter is inspired by the real-life events of the Balakot air strike. A day before Republic Day i.e. on 25th January, Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan's film Fighter has been released. But in the meantime, the makers of Fighter may get a big shock, because this film has been leaked on many online platforms just hours after its release. According to reports, some websites have wrongly uploaded the HD version of the film on their websites.

Online piracy of the film may also affect the box office collection of Fighter. Let us tell you that 'Fighter' is getting a very good response from the audience. The audience who watched the movie in the theater praised the story of the film and the fresh pairing of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan is also been hyped.

Fighters opening day collection

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter has earned very well in advance booking. Considering the advance booking figures and the Republic Day holiday, it is expected that this movie can collect around Rs 25 crore on the first day.

Let us tell you that last year was very good for Siddharth Anand as his film Pathaan was a massive success at the box office. Now it remains to be seen whether Fighter can repeat the history of Shah Rukh Khan starrer at the box office or not.

