Harry Potter’s Hagrid aka Robbie Coltrane passes away at 72

Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, best known for playing Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in 'Harry Potter' films passed away at the age of 72. James Bond and Cracker star died at a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland. The award-winning actor had been suffering from ill health for the past two years. He enjoyed massive popularity as Potter's half-wizard for his heartwarming performances and onscreen relationship with Daniel Radcliffe, who essayed the titular role Harry Potter.

Shocked over the news, one of his fan wrote, "Robbie Coltrane nailed the character of Hagrid, I always read the character from the book in his voice. Ahh I’m gonna miss him bro." Another said, "Very sad news that the lovely Robbie Coltrane has passed away. I have adored him for 26 years. #hagridforever."

Robbie was born on March 30, 1950, in Glasgow, Scotland as the son of a doctor and teacher. After graduating from Glasgow Art School, he continued his studies in art at Moray House College of Education in Edinburgh, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

He took up stand-up comedy in Edinburgh clubs and changed his last name in honour of the jazz legend John Coltrane as he turned to act in London.

His early TV credits include 'Flash Gordon', 'Blackadder and Keep It in the Family'. His other comedy credits included series like 'A Kick Up the Eighties', 'The Comic Strip' and 'Alfresco' as he became a mainstay on British TV screens. He also featured in two James Bond films as he played Valentin Zukovsky in 'GoldenEye' and 'The World Is Not Enough.'

In 2019, among his more recent performances, Robbie reprised his role as Hagrid in the fantasy short film Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

(With ANI inputs)

