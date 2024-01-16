HanuMan Box Office Report: Teja Sajja starrer creates chaos at box office, earns THIS much on day 4

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Teja Sajja in HanuMan

After a wonderful opening day and with positive word-of-mouth, the Prasanth Varma directorial, HanuMan is doing good at the box office. According to a report in Sacnilk, the superhero film earned Rs 14.50 crore on the fourth day, taking its total collection to Rs 40.65 crore. HanuMan had an overall 80.11 % Telugu occupancy on Monday.

Hanuman Day 4 Telugu Occupancy in Theaters

Morning Shows: 70.89%

Afternoon Shows: 84.44%

Evening Shows: 83.18%

Night Shows: 81.92%

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media and wrote, "Here's the BIGGG SURPRISE...#HanuMan first 3-day opening weekend total is HIGHER than KGF (first part) and Kantara at par with Pushpa (note: all Hindi dubbed versions)...Yes, you read it right!...#Hanuman emerges FIRST HIT OF 2024...Packs an impressive total in its *opening weekend*… While mass pockets continue to dominate, the national chains have also joined the party… Fri 2.15 cr, Sat 4.05 cr, Sun 6.06 cr. Total: ₹ 12.26 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version.

He further added, "Going forward, the strong hold in mass sectors is a big plus, since these pockets will be driving its biz on weekdays… Also, as highlighted yesterday, lack of major releases - till #Fighter [25 Jan] - should help #HanuMan cement its status....#Telugu version in #NorthIndia: Fri 24 lacs, Sat 40 lacs, Sun 45 lacs. Total: ₹ 1.09 cr."

Hanuman theatrically released on January 12, 2024, in several languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Spanish, English, Korean, Japanese, and Chinese. The music of the film is composed by Anudeep Dev, Hari Gowra, and Krishna Saurabh. Apart from Teja Sajja, the film Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Raj.

Also Read: The Sabarmati Report: Vikrant Massey's next with Raashi Khanna will release on THIS date

Also Read: Merry Christmas OTT Release: Katrina-Vijay's film to hit OTT soon, know when and where to watch