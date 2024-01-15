Merry Christmas OTT Release: Katrina-Vijay's film to hit OTT soon, know when and where to watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Know Katrina-Vijay's Merry Christmas OTT release date here

Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer film Merry Christmas has recently been released in theatres. The film has received mixed responses from audiences, but critics seemed impressed with Sriram Raghavan's directorial. The pairing of Katrina and Vijay has been seen for the first time in the film. After theatres, now the film is going to hit the OTT platform. Let us know when and on which OTT platform is Merry Christmas release.

Merry Christmas OTT Release

According to the Film Companion, Merry Christmas will be released on the OTT platform Netflix very soon. However, the OTT release date of the film has not been finalised yet. However, it will be announced soon.

Merry Christmas performance at the box office

Talking about the box office collection of Katrina and Vijay's film Mary Christmas, the film was released in theaters on January 12. The film had an opening of Rs 2.55 crore at the box office on the first day. It has been 4 days since the film was released. In these four days, the film has earned around Rs 10 crore. Now it remains to be seen whether the film sees a surge in its business on the weekend.

Merry Christmas is a murder mystery. This murder takes place on Christmas night. On this day, Maria and Albert meet and fall in love with each other, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi have played lead roles in Merry Christmas. Apart from this, Sanjay Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Tinu Anand, and Vinay Pathkar have also played important roles in this film. The film has been directed by the director of classics like Andhadhun and Badlapur, Sriram Raghavan.