Golden Globes 2024 nominations: Barbie and Oppenheimer dominate, See full list

The Golden Globes, one of the biggest and most prestigious award ceremonies in the world of film and TV, may be starting in January, but the buzz about it has already started and that's because the nominations for the films in the race for this award are being announced. The Golden Globes 2024 nomination list is out and a clear domination of Barbie and Oppenheimer is visible. dominate

Barbie got nominations in these categories

Barbie has received nominations in many different categories at the Golden Globes 2024. Barbie's lead actress Margot Rocky has received a nomination in the Best Actress Musical/Comedy category, while three songs from the film have been nominated in the Best Song Motion Picture category. On the other hand, Ryan Gosling received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor. Greta Gerwig has also been nominated in the Best Director, Best Picture (Musical/Comedy), and Best Screenplay categories.

For the unversed, Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling became the second big film of 2023. While it proved to be the biggest film directed by Greta Gerwig, it also became the highest-grossing film of a female director to date. Barbie also holds the record of earning the most in 17 days in 2023. It is also the world's highest-grossing film based on a toy.

Oppenheimer magic at Golden Globes 2024

The film Oppenheimer has also received nominations in several categories. While Emily Blunt has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress, Christopher Nolan has been nominated in the Best Director and Best Screenplay categories. Actor Robert Down of the same film has received a nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category and Cillian Murphy has received a nomination in the Best Actor category. The film has also received nominations in the categories of Best Score Motion Picture and Best Picture (Drama).

The names of the winners will be revealed on January 7

This year's Golden Globes nominations include 27 award categories from across the world of film and TV. 2 new categories have been included in it. One is cinematic and box office achievement and the other is the best standup comedian on television. The awards ceremony will be organized on January 7. The names of the winners will be announced at around 6:30 am Indian time. This is the 81st edition of the Golden Globes, about which people associated with the entertainment world are very excited.

