Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram's wedding reception pictures are out | SEE PHOTOS

One of the best actors in the Hindi film industry, Randeep Hooda got married to his long-time girlfriend Lin Laishram in Manipur last week. And now the newlyweds have hosted their first wedding reception in Mumbai. The first pictures of Randeep and Lin are out and they look no less than a dreamy couple. Where Hodda opted for a standard black tuxedo, Lin wore a red coloured saree with a veil. Check out their first reception photos here:

For the unversed, Bollywood star Randeep Hooda tied the knot with girlfriend Lin Laishram on Wednesday, November 29. The wedding is taking place in Manipur's capital city Imphal. The duo visited a temple in the city to kick-start the celebrations.

Moreover, a few days before their marriage, Randeep and Lin jointly announced their wedding in Imphal. Taking to Instagram, they shared a picture of themselves with a special message that reads, ''A date with Destiny. 29.11.2023. Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, in Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love from this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep.''

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram also shared a beautiful video on Instagram where the couple could be seen enjoying their wedding and its festivities. Social media users also applauded the couple for having the most simple, sober, and cultural wedding in Bollywood. And now after returning to Mumbai, the couple will be seen celebrating their wedding with their film industry friends.

