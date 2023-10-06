Friday, October 06, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Gauri Khan shares adorable family picture, says 'all pieces have to come together to make a complete image'

Gauri Khan shares adorable family picture, says 'all pieces have to come together to make a complete image'

Film producer and entreprenuer Gauri Khan on Thursday shared a throwback picture on her Instagram handle featuring her husband Shah Rukh Khan, sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan and daughter Suhana Khan.

Aseem Sharma Written By: Aseem Sharma New Delhi Published on: October 06, 2023 9:32 IST
shah rukh khan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan along with family

Gauri Khan on Thursday took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable throwback picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. Along with the picture, the film producer and entreprenuer also wrote, ''Design is like a puzzle - all the pieces have to come together to make a complete image.''

However, the picture is not a recent one as Gauri mentioned in her post with a hashtag 'memories'. The picture is also making headlines as Gauri and SRK's daughter Suhana can be seen reaching down to plant a kiss on her father's cheek.

Take a look at Gauri Khan's post:

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan on work front

Also Read: Makers of Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma-starrer Fukrey 3 slash ticket prices for Friday shows; know more details

Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the success of his latest offering Jawan. The film has become highest grossing Hindi film ever with a nett collection of over Rs 550 crore. This is his second mega-blockbuster of the year after Pathaan. His next project is Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which will hit the big screens in December this year. 

Suhana Khan is also making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which will also release in December. However, it will a digital-only release and will land on Netflix. 

Aryan Khan on the other hand, recently turned entreprenuer and launched his new fashion brand. 

Latest Entertainment News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Top News

Related Entertainment News

Latest News