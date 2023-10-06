Gauri Khan shares adorable family picture, says 'all pieces have to come together to make a complete image'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan along with family

Gauri Khan on Thursday took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable throwback picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan. Along with the picture, the film producer and entreprenuer also wrote, ''Design is like a puzzle - all the pieces have to come together to make a complete image.''

However, the picture is not a recent one as Gauri mentioned in her post with a hashtag 'memories'. The picture is also making headlines as Gauri and SRK's daughter Suhana can be seen reaching down to plant a kiss on her father's cheek.

Take a look at Gauri Khan's post:

Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan on work front

Also Read: Makers of Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma-starrer Fukrey 3 slash ticket prices for Friday shows; know more details

Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the success of his latest offering Jawan. The film has become highest grossing Hindi film ever with a nett collection of over Rs 550 crore. This is his second mega-blockbuster of the year after Pathaan. His next project is Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which will hit the big screens in December this year.

Suhana Khan is also making her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which will also release in December. However, it will a digital-only release and will land on Netflix.

Aryan Khan on the other hand, recently turned entreprenuer and launched his new fashion brand.

Latest Entertainment News