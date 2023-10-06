Fukrey 3: Makers of Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma-starrer slash ticket prices for Friday shows; know more details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Fukrey 3 official poster

Fukrey 3, starring Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Manjot Singh and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead roles, has been running successfully in theatres. Now, the makers of the film has surprised fans with an exciting offer on tickets. However, the offer will be valid for Friday only and only on Paytm, Bookmyshow and select cinemas.

Excel Entertainment, one of the producers of the film, shared a post on Thursday informing fans about the offer.

Check out their post:

Talking about its box office report, the film has collected Rs 3.25 crore on Thursday, taking the total collection to Rs 66.15 crore.

The film opened to Rs 8.82 crore on September 28 and enjoyed a five-day extended weekend.

Despite facing tough competition from The Vaccine War and Chandramukhi 2 at the box office, the film performed well in its first week. However, the film is expected to churn out big in its second weekend and cross the Rs 75 crore mark easily by Sunday.

About the film

The film is the third installment of the popular comedy franchise. The film continues the story from where the second installment left off, maintaining a narrative that often appears to be going in circles.

The plot takes the audience on a whirlwind journey, spanning from coal mines in Africa to an amusement park in Delhi, with Choocha, from Jamnapaar, serving as the heart and soul of the film. The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner.

Latest Bollywood News