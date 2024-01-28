Filmfare Awards 2024: Varun Dhawan grooves with Karishma Kapoor on Tan Tanna Tan | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILMFARE Varun Dhawan grooves with Karishma Kapoor on Tan Tanna Tan

Filmfare Awards 2024- The 69th Filmfare Awards will take place today in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, and Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur have already bagged several awards in the Filmfare Technical Awards categories. Now it remains to see which actor and actress will bag the Best Actors awards at the Filmfare Awards 2024.

The awards ceremony will begin soon but before that, actors were seen prepping for their performances for the big event. Bollywood Varun Dhawan was spotted dancing with veteran actor Karishma Kapoor on her ever-green song, Tan Tana Tan. Both the actors were not only matching their steps but seemed really good as a dancing duo.

Filmfare Awards 2024 nominations

The nominations for the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards were announced some time back. The interesting thing is that Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has received the Best Actor nomination for his two blockbuster films Jawan and Dunki released in the year 2023. At the same time, 12th Fail has also received nominations in many categories. Whereas Ranbir Kapoor's Animal received the maximum number of nominations i.e. 19 nominations.

Filmfare Technical Awards 2024

It is noteworthy that the Technical Awards of the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024 have been announced. So, let's look at which films have bagged the Filmfare Technical Awards 2024.