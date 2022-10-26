Feroze Khan: Pakistani actors demand ban on him after ex-wife presents proof of domestic violence

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FEROZE KHAN Feroze Khan

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has been accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Aliza Sultan. In a fresh development, Aliza Sultan has submitted evidence alleging she was subjected to torture between 2020 and 2022. On September 21, Feroze's ex-wife Aliza took to Instagram to announce that she was parting ways with him and opened up about "physical and psychological violence" that was meted out at her during their marriage of four years. While previously, Feroze didn't respond to Aliza's accusations, he has now issued a statement after Aliza released documents and pictures on social media.

Feroze Khan's statement

After mass condemnation, Feroze Khan issued a statement denying all allegations levelled against him. He took to Instagram to share the statement that read - "I, Feroze Khan, vehemently deny any and all baseless, malicious and untruthful allegations which have been levelled against me and are circulating on the social media rumour mill."

He added, "These allegations have no basis in truth or reality. I fully intend to institute legal proceedings against the perpetrators of these actions and I have instructed my legal team accordingly." He concluded by saying, "I would categorically like to state that I have always followed the law in its true letter and spirit and have never knowingly hurt another human being. I very strongly believe in all human rights of every human inhabiting planet earth."

Pakistani actors support Aliza

Singer Asim Azhar took to Instagram stories to extend support to Aliza and wrote, "Domestic violence is unacceptable. No if's and but's. No 'other side of the story'. Takes a lot of strength to speak up. Praying for Aliza and her family."

Similarly, Feroze Khan's co-star in the drama 'Habs' Ushna Shah condemned it and wrote, "I am still processing this and I am in a state of shock. Nothing can and will justify violence against a woman. My heart is with Alizah as well as Sultan, and Fatima."

Saboor Aly, another Pakistani actor who is also Sajal Aly's sister, wrote, "Walking out of toxic and abusive relationship is a very brave step. We should all teach our daughters to have zero tolerance for any kind of physical and mental abuse and never succumb to the societal pressure of staying in abusive and toxic marriages. As they say divorced daughters and sisters are better than dead ones! All my prayers are for Aliza and everyone who were and are the victim of domestic abuse. Don't stay quiet. Speak up and walk out."

"Ban wife beaters and cheaters from representing our industry! #BanFerozeKhan," wrote another renowned Pakistani actor Sarwat Gilani.

Aliza allegedly suffered torture on July 7, 2020, leaving her with bruises all over her arm, as per the evidence she provided to the District and Sessions Courts Karachi East. According to the pictures provided to the court, Aliza was allegedly assaulted by her ex-husband on May 10, 2021.

Aliza's divorce statement

