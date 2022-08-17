Extraordinary Attorney Woo to return with second season? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EXTRAORDINARYATTORNEYWOO Extraordinary Attorney Woo season 2 is in the works.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo has been one of the most loved Korean dramas. With the response that the show has been getting it is expected to return with its season second. The makers of the hit show hinted toward its sequel on Wednesday. The news comes in the finale week of the 16-episode show, which will air its penultimate episode today.

Lee Sang-baek, the CEO of production banner AStory, also said the new chapter of the K-drama will air in 2024. "Thanks to the support of many people, we will produce season 2 of 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo'. It is not easy to coordinate the schedules of the cast and production team, so we will have to go through a lot of discussion. As long as there are no abnormalities, the goal is to have more than 90% of original cast members in the drama," Lee said in a statement provided to entertainment outlet Soompi.

Directed by Yoo In-shik and written by Moon Ji-won, Extraordinary Attorney Woo chronicles the story of Woo Young-woo, (played by Park Eun-bin), an autistic lawyer, working at a large law firm. It also stars Kang Tae-oh, Kang Ki-young, Jeon Bae-soo, Baek Ji-won, Ha Yoon-kyung, Joo Jong-hyuk, Jin Kyung, Joo Hyun-young, and Im Sung-jae.

Besides AStory, KT Studio Genie and Nangman Crew are also credited as producers on the series. "As long as there are no unexpected changes, the goal is to maintain more than 90 per cent of the same members as now. For this reason, it will take a considerable amount of time to coordinate, but the plan to produce Season 2 has not changed," he added.

Meanwhile, a source from ENA, the channel where the drama airs in South Korea, said production for "season 2 is currently in talks".

Also read: BTS RM, J-Hope go crazy dancing at Billie Eilish's concert in Seoul; photos & videos of 'Bad guys' go viral

Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which premiered on June 29, is also available for streaming on Netflix in selected regions, including India.

Watch the trailer of Extraordinary Attorney Woo below:

Also read: Kanye West trolled for using trash bags to display new Yeezy Gap collection | PIC

Latest Entertainment News