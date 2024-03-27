Wednesday, March 27, 2024
     
  4. Elvish Yadav's THIS statement makes netizens confused after Munawar Faruqui's hookah parlour case

Elvish Yadav's THIS statement makes netizens confused after Munawar Faruqui's hookah parlour case

Elvish Yada who was recently chareged in Snake Venom case shared a cryptic note on social media. Bigg Boss 17 winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui among 13 others were detained on Tuesday night in Mumbai. Scroll down to know more details.

Snigdha Behera Written By: Snigdha Behera @https://twitter.com/s_snigdha075 New Delhi Published on: March 27, 2024 21:37 IST
Elvish Yadav and Munawar Faruqui
Image Source : INSTAGRAM Elvish Yadav and Munawar Faruqui

Seems like Elvish Yadav and Munawar Faruqui's problems are never-ending. Recently, Munawar Faruqui and 13 others were detained on Tuesday night in Mumbai, following a raid on a hookah parlour. Although it was a bailable offence, hence the police gave a notice and let Faruqui go.

In the midst of this, Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav took to X (previously called Twitter), and wrote, "Biggboss Jeetne Ke Baad Sabka Bura Time Shuru Hojaata Hai Kya". Netizens took to comment section and one user wrote, "Tujhe fame handle karna nhi Ata bas". Another user wrote, "Aap me aur usme bhut frq h bhai ....usko raid krke pkda h aur aap ko jhutha fsaya gya".

 

Last night, the police raided Sabalan Hotel located in Fort area of ​​Mumbai. During the raid, some people were detained and tobacco gutka and hookah related products were also recovered. The police seized a total of Rs 4,400 and nine hookah pots, worth Rs 13,500, in the raid. India TV's Atul Singh reported that Faruqui was booked under The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 or COTPA, 2003.

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav who was involved in the snake venom smuggling case was recently granted bail. On March 17, Elvish was arrested by the police along with five others and all were charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Elvish was sent to 14 days of judicial custody and is being interrogated by the police.

