Ae Watan Mere Watan: Sara Ali Khan receives praise from Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Sara Ali Khan

Be it films, fashion or her acting skills, Sara Ali Khan is always in the headlines for all the right reasons. The actress won the hearts of the netizens with her latest film Ae Watan Mere Watan. The film was released OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on March 21.

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi took to social media to appreciate Sara Ali Khan's acting in the film. He wrote, "I grew up knowing Ushaben Mehta. She mentored me in my youth. I had heard tales of her exploits running the clandestine Congress Radio during the Quit India Movement. It all came alive as I watched #Ae_Watan_Mere_Vatan. Thank you @SaraAliKhan you brought Ushaben alive".

For the unversed, Ae Watan Mere Watan tells the story of India's struggle for freedom in 1942, a brave young girl starts an underground radio station to spread the message of unity, setting off a thrilling chase with the British authorities during the Quit India movement. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film also features Sparsh Srivastava, Emraan Hashmi and Abhay Verma among others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film tells the story of a small-town married couple who want to get a house of their own. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke also stars Rakesh Bedi, Sushmita Mukherjee, Akash Khurana, Neeraj Sood and Sharib Hashmi among others. She was also seen in a special appearance in the film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Metro...in Dino and Jagan Shakti's untitled project.

Her latest film Murder Mubarak is the story of a murder investigation, a non-traditional police officer turns a spotlight on an array of suspects. He steps into their world as an outsider, only to find there is so much more than what meets the eye. Murder Mubarak features a star-studded cast including Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Kunal Khemu among others. Murder Mubarak is directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Murder Mubarak is streaming on OTT platform Netflix.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan, 'Nawab of Pataudi', carries out grand procession in streets of Mumbai | WATCH

Also Read: Game Changer new song 'Jaragandi' featuring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani OUT | WATCH