Dunki OTT Release: When and Where to watch the Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu-starrer

Dunki, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles, is finally available for streaming on OTT. After a successful theatrical run, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial can be watched on Netflix. The streaming giant on Wednesday midnight announced the news on its official social media platforms. ''Pack your bags! After a Dunki around the world, @iamsrk is coming home. Dunki, now streaming on Netflix!'' the streaming giant wrote along with the post.

Dunki Box Office Performance

Dunki was Shah Rukh Khan's third release of 2023. After two back-to-back mega blockbusters, expectations were very high from the film. The film may not have performed exceptionally well at the box office like Pathaan and Jawan but was a mega hit and minted Rs 227 crore nett in India.

The film's collection was majorly affected by Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part One: Ceasefire, which was released alongside SRK's film.

More deets about Dunki

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover (brother of comedian-actor Sunil Grover). The film tells the story of four friends who embark on a journey to follow their dream to settle down abroad.

For the unversed, Dunki term is a Punjabi idiom, which means moving from one place to another. When people are sent to another country illegally by stopping in different countries, it is called the donkey route. This route or way to reach countries including America, Canada and some European countries, is also called illegal immigration.

Dunki is also the only Bollywood film to be shown in the biggest hall of Le Grand Rex on Christmas evening, where a huge queue of King Khan's fans was seen outside the cinema hall. Le Grand Rex is Europe's largest cinema hall.

