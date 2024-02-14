'No one has ever..': Shah Rukh Khan spills the beans on working in Hollywood films

Follow us on Image Source : X Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki.

Shah Rukh Khan attended the World Government Summit (WGS) in Dubai on February 14 where the Jawan star talked about several topics including his career break, baking pizza, among several others. But one that captivated everyone's attention was when he revealed about not working in Hollywood films.

When he was asked about his plans for crossovers and why he has never tried his hands in any Hollywood flick.

''I have said this honestly but no one believes it, so I am gonna say it again. No one has ever offered me any work crossover of substance. I may have had conversations with people. I know a lot of lovely people from the West, English and American film industry, but nobody has offered me any good work,'' SRK said.

''I hear actors talk about 'Oh yes I want a crossover'. I think I still have to learn how to be able to deliver to an audience that likes me. And instead of spreading myself too thin. And of course, if you are not offered a job, how do you take it? I have never been offered a film in Hollywood or England,'' the actor added.

Watch the clip:

However, the actor mentioned that he was offered Danny Boyle's Oscar-winning flick Slumdog Millionaire, which he refused.

''Yes Slumdog was there. I spent a lot of time with Mr Boyle. He is very sweet. While I was doing Who Wants to be Millionaire on TV successfully at that time, just felt that in the film’s story, the guy who was hosting was very mean. The guys, who were producing the film wanted me a part of it. I found that the guy in the film is cheating as a host. I felt very strange that I was hosting a show and I was cheating in the film. I explained to Mr Boyle, I wouldn't like to do it please and there are way better actors than me. I think Mr Anil Kapoor did it and he was fantastic as the host,'' SRK further added.

At the event, Shah Rukh Khan was also seen performing his signature pose, which recieved huge appluase from the audience present at the event.

