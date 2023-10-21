Dunki 'first' poster with release date goes viral on social media | Details inside

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan who made history in Bollywood with two back-to-back blockbusters Pathaan and Jawan, is all geared up to close 2023 with Rajkumar Hirani's directorial Dunki. Recently, a fan page shared the poster of Dunki, which has now gone viral on social media. In the poster, it also revealed the main plot of the movie. The text read, "A soldier's journey to keep a promise." Along with the poster, the caption read, "A soldier's journey to keep a promise. Rajkumar Hirani's #Dunki starring #ShahRukhKhan release at Star Cinemas near you on December 21".

With the fan page going viral on social media, fans couldn't stop showing excitement and thronged the comment section. One fan wrote, "apni kursi ke peti bandh lo... mausam phir se bigadne wala hai". Another fan wrote, "Another 1000CR loading....#Dunki on the way". "Next all-time blockbuster loading".

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and the screenplay is written by Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. Produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios, it also stars Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza and Boman Irani among others. The official poster and release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the success of his latest release Jawan. Directed by Atlee, who is well-known for his work in Tamil cinema, 'Jawan' has proven to be a significant success for Shah Rukh Khan and the Indian film industry as a whole. The star cast also includes Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Eijaz Khan, Leher Khan, Aaliya Qureshi, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Girija Oak in supporting roles, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. Produced by Gauri Khan, the film is co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Atlee has co-written the script with S Ramanagirivasan.

Also read: Vivek Agnihotri announces three-part film Parva: An Epic Tale of Dharma inspired from Mahabharata

Also read: Meryl Streep, Don Gummer have been separated secretly for more than six years: Reports

Latest Entertainment News