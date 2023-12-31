Dunki Box Office Report: Shah Rukh Khan's film inches closer to Rs 200 cr mark, earns THIS much on Day 10

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's third release of 2023,,

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki is the actor's third release of 2023. Unlike SRK's previous two releases, which were high on action Dunki is a comedy-drama flick, which is also the first collaboration of the actor with director Rajkumar Hirani. The film is slowly and steadily moving towards the coveted Rs 200 mark. As per sacnilk.com, the film minted Rs 9.25 crore on its 10th day of theatrical release. With the addition of these figures, the total collections of the film not stand at Rs 176.47 crore. Several trade analysts have predicted that the film is expected to enter the Rs 200 crore in the coming four days easily.

Check out the day-wise collection of Dunki:

December 21 (Thursday): Rs 29.2 crore

December 22 (Friday): Rs 20.12 crore

December 23 (Saturday): Rs 25.61 crore

December 24 (Sunday): Rs 30.7 crore

December 25 (Monday): Rs 24.32 crore

December 26 (Tuesday): Rs 11.56 crore

December 27 (Wednesday): Rs 10.5 crore

December 28 (Thursday): Rs 8.21 crore

December 29 (Friday): Rs 7 crore

December 30 (Saturday): Rs 9.25 crore

Total collection after Day 10: Rs 176.47 crore

More deets about Dunki

Rajkumar Hirani's latest offering Dunki is performing well at the box office despite facing competition from Prabhas' Salaar Part One: Ceasefire. In just 8 days of its theatrical release, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer flick has grossed over Rs 300 crore worldwide and will easily be crossing the Rs 400 crore mark by the end of its second weekend.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. The film tells the story of four friends who embark on a journey to follow their dream to settle down abroad.

For the unversed, Dunki term is a Punjabi idiom, which means moving from one place to another. When people are sent to another country illegally by stopping in different countries, it is called the donkey route. This route or way to reach countries including America, Canada and some European countries, is also called illegal immigration.

