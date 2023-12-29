Dunki Box Office Report: Shah Rukh Khan starrer grosses THIS much on Day 8

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki has struck the right chord with the audience and has minted decent numbers at the box office. The movie made a good connection with the netizens, based on real-life events. According to a report in Sacnilk, Dunki earned Rs 9 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 161.01 crore.

Day-wise collection of Dunki

Day 1: Rs 29.2 crore

Day 2: 20.12 crore

Day 3: 25.61 crore

Day 4: 30.7 crore

Day 5: 24.32 crore

Day 6: 11.56 crore

Day 7: 10.5 crore

Dunki Day 8 Hindi occupancy in theatres

Morning Shows: 9.97%

Afternoon Shows: 15.98%

Evening Shows: 12.04%

Night Shows: 19.45%

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. The film tells the story of four friends who embark on a journey to follow their dream to settle down abroad.

Dunki has become the third blockbuster opener in many countries. Presented by GO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films and is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan and written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon.

For the unversed, Dunki term is a Punjabi idiom, which means moving from one place to another. When people are sent to another country illegally by stopping in different countries, it is called the donkey route. This route or way to reach countries including America, Canada and some European countries, is also called illegal immigration.

