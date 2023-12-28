From Deepika-Ranveer KWK episode to Alia Bhatt's lipstick statement, biggest Bollywood controversies of 2023

Follow us on Biggest Bollywood Controversies of 2023

Bollywood does not only celebrate cinema but also the stars. The industry has had myriad encounters with controversies that flooded headlines, and now social media leading to a backlash. The Hindi film industry is infamous for its 'dramas' which escalate for some or the other reason every year. However, these 'dramas' are not just around a film release but mostly originate from celebrities' personal lives.

On one hand, where Bollywood rose like a phoenix in 2023, on the other hand, controversies hovered over showbiz like dark clouds. Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot and Deepika Padukone's alleged 'bhagwa' bikini dominated the headlines in 2022, and this year was no less than a fishery. As we say tata to the year, let's take a look at some of the biggest Bollywood controversies of 2023.

When Priyanka Chopra's revelation about leaving Bollywood invited trolls for Karan Johar

Believe it or not, Karan Johar is an easy target of reckless trolls related to Bollywood. Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra returned to her homeland Mumbai to promote her Prime show Citadel. During an interview, PeeCee opened up about her struggles to cope with the demands of Bollywood and how she felt cornered. Soon after her statement hit the headlines, so-called Bollywood freaks hit the arrow at Johar for sabotaging the actor's career in Hindi cinema. Moreover, social media users went out of their league and found a video of the filmmaker talking about 'murdering' Anushka Sharma's career.

Johar, who reads what is being written about him online, poetically ripped apart the trolls. He took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Laga lo ilzaam, Hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi, Jhoot ka ban jao Ghulam, Hum bolne waalon mein se nahi, Jitna neecha dikhaoge, Jitne aarop lagaoge, Hum girne waalon mein se nahi, Humara karam humari Vijay hai, Aap utha lo talvaar, Hum marne waalon mein se nahi."

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got age-shamed

There's no denying that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one heck of a slayer and will continue to do so. Be it on-screen presence or fashion statements, the diva ate it all. She shared the stage with prolific figures from the West including runway with Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Andie MacDowell, Aja Naomi King, and Viola Davis, however, fell prey to 'filth' on social media. Trolls called her ugly, botox queen, fat, and whatnot!

But she shined no matter what in her stunning golden gown at the Paris Fashion Week 2023.

When Deepika-Ranveer poured their hearts out on KWK 8

Koffee With Karan 8 had Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as their first guests. The couple opined about relationships in modern times, cinema, mental health, and others while sharing their love story. Deepika revealed how she was 'seeing other people' and dating Ranveer at the same time. Although she said she was 'mentally committed' to him, trolls dragged her to the headlines. Get a life, people!

When Alia Bhatt's lipstick became a problem

Sensibility left the planet when Alia Bhatt's lipstick succumbed to trolls. Reason? Oversharing. The actor shared her makeup routine with Vogue which did not sit well with a section of 'hypocrites' faffing around social media. Talking about her lips and lipstick Alia said, “When we used to go out at night, he (Ranbir Kapoor) is like wipe that off because he loves the natural color of my lips.” The statement led to trolls against Ranbir, calling him 'toxic', 'controlling', et al. Errr!

