Isha Koppikar ends 14 years of marriage with husband Timmy Narang: Reports

Follow us on Isha Koppikar parted ways with her husband Timmy Narang

Krishna Cottage fame Isha Koppikar has reportedly separated from her husband Timmy Narang after 14 years of marriage. Reports stated that the actor has already moved out of her husband's place with their daughter, Rianna Narang. The couple had filed for a divorce in November.

Though the exact reason for their separation is still unknown, a report in ETimes stated that the couple had compatibility issues. They also tried to reconcile their differences, however, failed. The actor, according to the said report, refused to comment and requested the media to respect her privacy. "I would appreciate your sensitivity," Isha said.

Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang's love story

Isha Koppikar tied the knot with the hotelier, Timmy Narang on November 29, 2009. In an old interview, the actor revealed that she met Narang at her gym. It was Narang who came forward and initiated a friendship with Isha. After being friends for three years, the duo started dating and got married in 2009.

The actor earlier shared an unseen photo from her wedding on her Gram on her wedding anniversary. She had captioned the post, "Adding another year of love and happiness. Happy anniversary to us."

Take a look at the post here:

Isha Koppikar's acting career

Speaking of the actor's professional stint, she debuted with the 1998 film Ek Tha Dil Ek Thi Dhadkan. She went on to do films in Tamil and Telugu languages. However, she rose to prominence with her appearance in Rajiv Rai's Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat opposite Sunil Shetty. Apart from this, she is popular for films like Dil Ka Rishta, Company, Kaante, LOC Kargil, Pinjar, and Krishna Cottage among several others. She was last seen in the 2022 film Love You Loktantra.

Also Read: From Sharmila Tagore's reaction to Saif-Amrita's wedding to adjustments with Kareena, top 3 moments of KWK 8

Latest Entertainment News