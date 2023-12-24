Dunki Box Office Report: Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani collaboration minted THIS much on Day 3

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan's film with each passing day is growing in numbers at the box office. The film is off to a decent start. According to a report in Sacnilk, Dunki has minted Rs 26 crore on the third day, taking its total collection to Rs 75.32 crore On the first day, the film collected Rs 29.2 crore and on the second day Dunki minted Rs 20.12 crore. Shah Rukh Khan-Taapsee Pannu starrer Dunki is getting a lot of love from Australia and New Zealand. The much-awaited film Shahrukh Khan's film became the third blockbuster opener in these countries. The film was released on the silver screen on December 21.

Dunki Day-3 Hindi Occupancy in theatres

Morning Shows: 21.04%

Afternoon Shows: 37.68%

Evening Shows: 48.40%

Night Shows: 55.52%

Dunki had an overall 40.71% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday.

The film has not only touched the hearts of Indians but in other countries including Australia and New Zealand. Not only this, this year has also become the third blockbuster opening in this field for Shah Rukh Khan in Australia and New Zealand.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki has a stellar cast including Boman Irani, Tappsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover. Presented by GO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan and written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon.

Dunki marks the first collaboration of SRK and Rajkumar Hirani and follows the story of four friends who embark on their journey to follow their dream of moving abroad. The film is based on the illegal migration technique through which thousands of Indians move to another country.

Also Read: 'Help was never offered...' Meera Chopra opens up about bond with sisters Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra

Also Read: Arbaaz Khan to get married on December 24, know everything about his bride here

Latest Entertainment News