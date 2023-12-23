Arbaaz Khan to get married on December 24, know everything about his bride here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Arbaaz Khan to get married on December 24

Arbaaz Khan is one of the well-known actors in the film industry. Now a piece of good news has come to the fore about Salman Khan's brother Arbaaz Khan. Wedding bells are going to ring in the Khan family tomorrow. Sources have confirmed that Arbaaz Khan is going to get married on December 24. Moreover, only close friends and family will attend this wedding. After the news of the actor's marriage broke on social media, people have only one question, who is Arbaaz Khan's future wife?

Who is Arbaaz Khan's bride?

Let us tell you that Arbaaz Khan is going to marry Shura Khan. She is a professional celebrity makeup artist. Shura is also the makeup artist of Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha. Tomorrow i.e. on December 24th she will become the daughter-in-law of the Khan family.

Arbaaz Khan's wedding will take place here

The wedding rituals of actors Arbaaz Khan-Shura Khan will be held at his sister Arpita's house tomorrow afternoon. Only their families and close people will attend the wedding. This marriage will take place in Mumbai only. According to reports, Arbaaz and Shaura Khan first met on the sets of the film 'Patna Shukla'. Arbaaz Khan will be seen in this film.

On Arbaaz Khan's work front

Arbaaz started his career in 1996 with the film 'Daraar'. In this film, she played the role of Villanka and she also received Filmfare for this role. Arbaaz became a part of many films like 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya', 'Hulchal', 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na'. In 2012, Arbaaz entered the direction field with 'Dabangg 2', while he remained the producer of the remaining installments of 'Dabangg'. Arbaaz Khan has also been seen in the web series 'Tanaav'

