Social media users hail Taapsee Pannu for holding her ground in front of legends like Amitabh Bachchan, SRK

Taapsee Pannu had three releases this year, Afwaah, Dhak Dhak, and Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan. The actor had more to do in Dunki than just playing a love interest for an actor 22 years older than her. Her performance in Dunki was flawless and Pannu nailed her acting in both the timelines. Taapsee was great as Manu, her Punjabiness, and sorrowful eyes built a bond easily. You don't get to hate her even for what she does to Hardy in London. But this was not the first time that Taapsee shared screen space with a legend and held her ground.

Earlier to Dunki Taapsee has worked with legends like Amitabh Bachchan in Pink and Badla. And the actor has shared screen space with phenomenal actors like Vicky Kaushal in Manmarziyaan, Vikrant Massey in Haseen Dilruba, Manoj Bjapayee in Naam Shabana, Rishi Kapoor in Mulk and Vidya Balan in Mission Mangal. But still, the actor is always able to create a niche for herself and leave an impact on the audience with her acting.

Taapsee has also chosen films that could be said women-centric films or the ones where she had a bigger role like Thappad, Blurr, Rashmi Rocket, Game Over, Sandh Ki Aankh, and Baby. These are the films that could not be judged on the box office earnings. But the subject of these films and her performance should be talked about. And now Twitter users are applauding the actor for her acting perfomance in several films. Some reactions are given below:

It is safe to say that Taapsee is not one of those actors who get overshadowed by big actors like Mr. Bachchan or SRK but gives an equally appealing performance and probably that's why the legends themselves have praised Pannu in several interviews. However, a certain section of social media users may not give her the credit that she deserves due to her opinions and hitting back at trolls. But you gotta agree, the actor is here to leave behind a good body of work to be remembered as an actor who took different roles and did justice to almost all of them.

