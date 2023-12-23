'Help was never offered...' Meera Chopra opens up about bond with sisters Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Meera Chopra opens up about bond with Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra

Chopra sisters had dominated Bollywood at one time. Elder sister Priyanka Chopra, after making a mark with her acting in Bollywood, tried to establish herself in Hollywood as well. At the same time, her younger sister Parineeti has also earned a good name in Hindi cinema. But, the career of one Chopra sister has not reached its peak yet. Yes, we are talking about Priyanka and Parineeti's cousin Meera Chopra. Recently Meera Chopra spoke openly about her relationship with her Mimi and Tisha didi.

Let us tell you that Meera Chopra made her Bollywood debut with the film '1920 London'. She was last seen in the film 'Safed' directed by Sandeep Singh. Recently, regarding her relationship with Priyanka and Parineeti, Meera Chopra said that despite having a family relationship, she does not have a very good bond with both the cousins. Meera also said that after entering the film industry, she got very little support from both her sisters.

What did Meera Chopra say?

'From the beginning, we were not so close that we could show a friend-like relationship here. That would have been fake. But I can say that when three or four girls join the industry, they help each other. This did not happen to me. I never asked for help and I never received help from them. It is not only that I never asked for help, but I also never received any offer of help from their side," Meera said during an interview.

Meera Chopra says they never offered any help

Meera Chopra also remembered her childhood days and said that she had a very big joint family. They all lived in the same house for a long time. However, the actress further said, 'When someone becomes very big, others start to appear small.' Meera further added that her family has good relations with Priyanka. She also attended the wedding of Nick and Priyanka. But, there is no such bonding with Parineeti. The actress revealed that there has been no communication between their families for a long time. She also did not attend the Parineeti and Raghav Chadha wedding. 'When there is no talk between families, I do not want to cross that limit which will cause pain to my family. I am still very close to Priyanka's family. Madhu Aunty always wishes me. Priyanka is also very generous, but the sisterhood feeling is lacking," the actress said.

