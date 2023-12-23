'Kutte ko chune se nahi darti...' Kriti Sanon trolled for getting scared of cow | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kriti Sanon trolled for getting scared of cow | Watch

Kriti Sanon had a fabulous year, first, she was in the headlines for her role of Sita in Prabhas Starrer Adipurush and then she went on and won a National Award for her performance in Mimi. Of course, Adipurush could not do well at the box office, but actress Kriti Sanon won everyone's hearts with the role of Sita Mata. Meanwhile, the latest video of Kriti has surfaced on social media, in which the actress is seen fearfully touching a cow. Now the actor is being trolled fiercely regarding this video.

Kriti Sanon's latest video surfaced

The video has been shared by famous celeb photographer Pallav Paliwal on his official Instagram handle. In this video of Kriti Sanon, you can see that she came out of her gym session and there is a cow and a huge crowd of people present near her car. During this, Kriti is seen taking blessings by touching the head of the cow. But she seems very afraid to touch the cow. Now Kriti is being trolled a lot on social media regarding this issue. Let us tell you that this video of the actress is also going viral rapidly.

Watch the video here:

Kriti Sanon on target of trolls

Netizens have expressed their anger over the latest video of Kriti touching a cow by commenting on the video. One user wrote, "I feel so scared of touching a cow, not of touching a dog." Another user has written "She has fun all day with a dog, but is not able to even bow her head in front of a cow." Another user wrote "All this is because of Publicity, there is drama.'' However, it does seem like the actor wanted to leave for home straight from gym and wanted prepared for a cow meet.

