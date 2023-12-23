Urfi Javed hits back at Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan's 'middle class upbringing' statement

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Urfi Javed hits back at Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan

Well-known Hindi cinema actress Soni Razdan is the mother of two daughters. His elder daughter Shaheen Bhatt stays away from the limelight, while his younger daughter Alia Bhatt is a big star of cinema. In a recent interview, 67-year-old Soni Razdan talked about giving a middle-class upbringing to her daughters and told the story of a flight. But seems like the statement didn't go well with social media star Urfi Javed. She has shared a screenshot of a statement by Razdan on her Instagram stories and expressed her displeasure over the example of a middle-class upbringing.

"Can we stop hyping poverty? Having your children travel in the economy is not middle-class parenting. Having money or spending it is not a bad thing," wrote Urfi.

What did Soni Razdan say about middle-class upbringing?

Soni Razdan had told in a recent interview that there was a time when he did not even have money to buy three business class tickets. She used to buy economy-class flight tickets for both of her daughters. "Once we were going to Dubai and I did not have money to buy three business class tickets. I told my children, I will travel in first class and both of you will travel in economy. When I went to see them, a woman sitting right in front of them had reclined her seat, due to which the children were not able to sit properly," said Razdan.

Soni Razdan's statement on financial crunch

Soni Razdan also said that she has given a middle-class upbringing to Alia and Shaheen. "We used to live in a two-bedroom apartment in Mumbai in 2004. Money started coming in after Mahesh Bhatt became a producer. I am happy that my children have received a middle-class upbringing, just like I have brought them up. My husband had a car and a driver who used to drop him to work. I had a Jane (car) which I used to drop and pick up my children from school," Soni further said.

