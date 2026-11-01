Karan Johar reviews Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's Ramayana: Part 1; says his 'mind is blown'

Filmmaker and North distributor, Karan Johar, has reacted to Ramayana: Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravan. Sharing his thoughts on Instagram Stories, Karan said his 'mind is blown' and hinted that the film would make Diwali very special for audiences.

For the unversed, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is handling the distribution of Ramayana in the Hindi-speaking market across North India. The production house reportedly secured the deal for Rs 250 crore after negotiations with co-producers Namit Malhotra's DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations

What did Karan say about Ramayan?

Karan did not share a detailed review or reveal much about the film. Instead, he wrote, "Mind is blown! Won’t say anymore! All I will say is that it’s going to be a very, very exceptionally HAPPY DIWALI." His brief reaction has added to the buzz around the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, which is among the most anticipated Indian films.

See the post here:

(Image Source : KARAN JOHAR'S INSTAGRAM)Karan Johar's Instagram Stories

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash lead the cast

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Part 1 features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also features several other prominent actors in important roles.

The project has been mounted on a reported massive budget, with the makers aiming to bring the epic to the big screen on a grand scale. Its visual effects have been a major talking point, while the music, composed by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, has also drawn attention and sparked debate among viewers.

With Karan now sharing his reaction, anticipation around the film continues to build ahead of its theatrical release. However, audiences will have to wait until the film arrives in cinemas to form their own opinion.

Ramayana release date

Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film will also be released in IMAX and other premium formats.

The second part of the two-film epic is currently scheduled to arrive during Diwali 2027. However, makers are yet to announce the exact release date.

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