Why has Diljit Dosanjh never performed in Bihar? Singer finally explains

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh needs no introduction today. While he takes his music to audiences across the globe, one particular dream, performing in Bihar, remains unfulfilled.

Diljit is currently busy with his AURA India Tour. During a recent Instagram Live session, the singer discussed the challenges involved in organising concerts in India.

Insights shared during the live session

The singer mentioned that Bihar was one of the places where he wished to perform, but he was unable to organise a show there. Diljit addressed this during an Instagram Live session following his concert in Delhi on October 30. He revealed that concerns about crowd management and public safety proved to be a major obstacle to performing in Bihar.

During the session, Diljit explained that his team had previously attempted to organise a concert in the state. However, the plan could not go ahead due to concerns about managing the large crowds expected at the event.

Why Diljit could not perform in Bihar

Explaining the situation, the singer said, "We tried to go to Bihar, we had even attempted it in the past. But they said that managing the crowd would be difficult. They asked if we would take responsibility for it. I replied that we couldn't; that responsibility had to lie with them. Since they didn't agree to that, we couldn't go there."

Diljit made these comments shortly after kicking off the India leg of his AURA Tour 2026 with a performance at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 30.

There had initially been uncertainty over whether the concert would take place, as the Delhi Police had denied permission, citing security concerns and the need to maintain law and order during the festive season. The event was later granted approval after the necessary arrangements were put in place.

About Diljit's on-going tour

Diljit's AURA India Tour 2026 is taking him to several cities across the country. After opening the India leg with his Delhi concert on October 30, the singer is scheduled to perform in other cities as part of the tour. The shows are expected to bring his popular Punjabi tracks and live performances to fans across India.

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