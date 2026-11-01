Ramayana Advance Booking: How does Ranbir Kapoor's film compare with Pushpa 2 and Dhurandhar?

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. It is scheduled to arrive in cinemas just before Diwali. Ranbir Kapoor will portray Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will appear as Mata Sita. Yash will be seen in the role of Ravana. Several prominent stars are associated with the project, and a substantial budget has been invested in its production. Naturally, a film based on the Ramayana is bound to generate significant curiosity, and this one is no exception.

While there is considerable buzz surrounding its visuals, the music has drawn some criticism. Meanwhile, the advance booking numbers look promising. But considering the film’s reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore and the hype surrounding it, how should these advance booking figures be interpreted? What is the current sentiment among audiences? Let’s take a look.

Status of advance bookings

According to data from Sacnilk as of 4 pm on November 1, Ramayana has garnered Rs 23.72 crore in bookings for its opening day, with 5.37 lakh tickets sold across 13,081 shows. Furthermore, Sacnilk reports that total advance bookings, including blocked seats, have reached Rs 36.06 crore, covering 24,332 shows, with 8.23 lakh tickets sold.

These are significant advance booking figures. However, given the scale of the film’s budget, can they be considered truly impressive? How does the film compare with Pushpa 2 and Dhurandhar?

For the 2024 release Pushpa 2: The Rule, opening-day advance bookings had already crossed Rs 30.88 crore four days before its release. By December 4, its opening-day pre-sales had surpassed Rs 63 crore, with approximately 21.4 lakh tickets sold. Its worldwide advance bookings had also crossed the Rs 100 crore mark. In this context, Ramayana is currently trailing behind those figures.

The craze for Pushpa 2 was partly driven by the popularity of its first instalment. Similarly, Dhurandhar 2 has benefited from the success of its predecessor. However, when it comes to Ramayana, the audience has a deep emotional connection with the story, which is rooted in the faith of generations. It remains to be seen whether audiences will book tickets in greater numbers and whether the advance booking figures will climb further as the release approaches.

Is the buzz in line with expectations?

There has been significant buzz surrounding Ramayana from the very beginning. Everything, from its cast to its budget, has captured attention. According to a report by India Today Digital, trade analyst Ramesh Bala believes that the current buzz is in line with expectations. He noted, "There is greater traction in the North, and while it is slightly lower in the South, the overall picture is promising."

The presence of Yash and Sai Pallavi, along with the film’s regional-language versions, could help generate further interest. Additionally, the promotional campaign is becoming increasingly aggressive.

Faith and the quest for authenticity will determine the film's future

The combined budget for both parts of the film, including production and promotion, stands at Rs 4,000 crore. The first instalment is set to arrive on November 5, while the exact release date for the second part remains unconfirmed. The makers have taken a significant gamble with such a massive budget.

It must also be remembered that people share a deep, faith-based connection with the Ramayana. Consequently, a star-studded cast and a large budget alone will not be enough to ensure the film’s success. Only after its release will it become clear how well the filmmakers have honoured the audience’s faith. Ultimately, this could shape the film’s box-office performance and determine whether audiences feel compelled to book their tickets.

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