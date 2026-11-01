Rocking Star Yash has shared an interesting account of how his children reacted when they learnt that he would play Ravana in Ramayana. The actor, who is stepping into the role of the epic’s antagonist in Nitesh Tiwari’s two-part film, said his children found it difficult to understand why their father, whom they see as a hero, would portray a character who goes up against Lord Rama.

Speaking about the conversation, Yash explained that children usually hear the story of the Ramayana from their grandparents, but his situation was different because he was playing Ravana on screen. He recalled his son questioning the casting, saying, "Generally, grandparents tell their kids the story, but I have a different problem. My son's father is a hero. He knows that. My dad is the… He knows the story. Now, you are Ravana? Daddy, how are you Ravana? You are Rama, right? Rama in real life, Ravana in cinema."

Yash explains how he introduced his children to the Ramayana

Rocking Star Yash said he had to explain the difference between his real-life identity and the character he plays in the film. He also used drawings to help his children understand the story and the roles played by its characters. "I am acting. Now, to tell the story, I show the drawing. You have to show. That’s when you understand the story. Now, who do I root for? It’s a complicated question," he said.

The actor also spoke about the questions surrounding his casting as Ravana. While the character is often associated with power and grandeur, Yash believes the central message of the epic lies in understanding Lord Rama and the values he represents.

You have to understand the essence of Lord Rama: Yash

Addressing the discussion around his role, Yash said that audiences should not lose sight of the larger message of the Ramayana while watching Ravana on screen.

"A lot of people say, why is Yash doing this role? Now, in scenes of Sita… people should not do. Then I have to tell my kid. Who? We have to… When the story is there, it’s Rama. Everybody has to follow the Rama. Because I know Ravana might look glamorous or fancy, power, all of that. But ultimately, if you have to win, you have to understand the essence of Lord Rama," he said.

His children also wanted to know what would happen to Ravana in the film, including whether he would die or lose. Yash said he had to help them understand that they could enjoy his performance without confusing the actor with the character. "In the movie, you can root for me, but don’t take it personally," he added.

Yash on taking the Ramayana to the next generation

The actor’s comments also bring attention to the responsibility of retelling an epic that has been passed down through generations. For Yash, the film is not simply about presenting a familiar story on a grand scale. It is also about making its characters and values accessible to younger audiences who may encounter the Ramayana through cinema.

With its large-scale production, prominent cast and international technical team, the film aims to bring the Indian epic to audiences across the world. Its makers have placed particular emphasis on the cultural and spiritual significance of the story, alongside its visual presentation.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, Ramayana: Part 1 scheduled to arrive in cinemas on November 5, 2026, coinciding with Diwali.

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