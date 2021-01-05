Image Source : PTI Drug Probe: Kannada actor Shweta Kumari arrested by NCB

Kannada actor Shweta Kumari was detained on Monday in connection with the seizure by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai, in the drive against drug supply in Maharashtra and Goa. The actor was detained during a raid at a hotel in Mumbai's Mira Road.

Sameer Wankhede, NCB's Zonal Director informed that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against Kumari. NCB on January 2, has allegedly seized 400 gram of Mephedrone (MD) and searched Crown Business Hotel situated at Mira-Bhayander area, post which the 27-year-old actor who is a resident of Hyderabad was arrested. The agency has launched systematic operational activities to apprehend the main supplier along with peddlers also. NCB is also focusing on a deep financial investigation in seizure cases of an interstate drug syndicate.

On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik were spotted at the Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai on Monday morning to mark their attendance. As per the conditions of Rhea's bail, she must report before the investigating agency on the first Monday of every month, for six months. This was Rhea's first visit of 2021. Rhea's father Indrajit Chakraborty also accompanied them.

The NCB has been conducting raids at many places in Mumbai and around. Earlier, Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades as well as Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbaachiyaa were summoned by the agency after seizing narcotics substances from their home.

