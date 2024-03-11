'Doing stuff for digital platforms too': Sunny Deol confirms OTT debut

Follow us on Image Source : X Sunny Deol was last seen in Gadar 2 alongside Ameesha Patel.

After the massive success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is busy with several new projects. One such project is Aamir Khan Productions' Lahore 1947, which will also star Vicky Kaushal, Mithun Chakraborty, Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi in key roles. However, fans of Sunny Deol are also eagerly waiting for him to make his OTT debut soon. As per a report by Hindustan Times, the actor will soon be making his OTT debut and is also focusing on good scripts.

''Sunny has been in talks for OTT shows and films too, and they are ready to offer him big amounts. Gadar 2 has infused a new life into his career, and he himself understands that he will need to keep experimenting to stay relevant among a new generation,'' HT reported quoting a source.

Speaking to the portal, Sunny Deol opened up about his upcoming projects and said, ''It is going to be interesting because I am doing a couple of films, and those will give me a benchmark of how things are going to be in 2025. All the films I am doing are big screen films. And yes I am also doing stuff for digital platforms. I am picking up more subjects, and there are certain things which I want to do which cannot be for the big screen as they (theatres) will not give me space for it.''

''As an actor, I feel it’s nice it will be seen. If I do loads of it, there will be another audience who will know I am capable of doing that too. Unless I do it, that can’t happen. One doesn’t want to do only one kind of stuff,'' he added.

Apart from Lahore 1947, the actor has several big projects in the pipeline including Border 2, Vivek Chauhan's directorial Baap, and Apne 2 among others. He will also be seen playing Lord Hanuman in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana.

